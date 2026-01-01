Columbia Regional Airport Adding Flights, Shuttle Service Proposed

Many Columbians tire of trekking down I-70 to fly out of St. Louis or Kansas City. The last thing you want after a long flight is an hour and a half in the car; luckily, the Columbia Airport is keeping up on its promise to expand.

By the end of the month, COU will offer one daily flight from Columbia to Charlotte. The first arrival from Charlotte will happen May 21, with the first departure from COU May 22.

Escaping to someplace warmer this summer? Flights to the Orlando Sanford International Airport are set to start June 3, with flights to the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport beginning June 5.

The airport is also hoping to add a shuttle service to the airport, starting in June upon city council approval. The shuttles would run from the north and south lots to the main terminal, not throughout the city. The goal is to make COU as easy as possible — an upside of flying out of a smaller airport.

Stay tuned for more travel updates on flycou.com.