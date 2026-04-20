Inside Columbia

Search

Local Photographers Win Big at CPOY

By Bailey Rizzo
screenshot 2026 04 20 at 9.28.27 am

Founded in 1945 and administered by the Missouri School of Journalism, CPOY (College Photographer of the Year) encourages photographers to evaluate their work and assemble the best of it to show to peers and the working professionals who donate their time to judge the contest. College Photographers of the Year have gone on to become outstanding professional photographers and leaders in the field of photojournalism.

Last weekend, CPOY presented this prestigious award to several University of Missouri students:

Click here to view all CPOY 80 winners.

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo