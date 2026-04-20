Local Photographers Win Big at CPOY

Founded in 1945 and administered by the Missouri School of Journalism, CPOY (College Photographer of the Year) encourages photographers to evaluate their work and assemble the best of it to show to peers and the working professionals who donate their time to judge the contest. College Photographers of the Year have gone on to become outstanding professional photographers and leaders in the field of photojournalism.

Last weekend, CPOY presented this prestigious award to several University of Missouri students:

Click here to view all CPOY 80 winners.