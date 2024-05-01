Inside Columbia

Family-Owned Business Offers CPR, AED, First Aid Training

By Bailey Rizzo
Rescue Operations & Skills Columbia is a new business that offers Basic Life Support, Heartsaver and First Aid training and certifications to clients. Customers in and around Columbia can book ROSC to certify themselves or a group, such as staff and employees at any business. 

ROSC was started by Columbia locals Dan and Megan Berlemann. Dan is a firefighter with the Columbia Fire Department and certified paramedic; Megan is a registered nurse. 

According to the ROSC website, the Berlemanns believe “it is important that everyone learn the skills they need to be confident and capable in the face of emergency situations.” For that reason, they specialize in teaching not only the technical aspects of CPR and First Aid, but also the confidence and presence of mind that can make all the difference.

