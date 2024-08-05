Job Point Announces New President and CEO

After a lengthy search, Job Point’s Board of Directors appointed the organization’s new President and Chief Executive Officer, John Scalise. Scalise started the position on July 15 after serving in the Rehabilitation Services unit at Job Point for nine years.
According to a press release from Job Point, the board is confident in Scalise’s ability to take on the role. “We are confident John Scalise will do an outstanding job leading Job Point into the future. John has been working in the Social Service field for 32 years. He has dedicated himself to assisting members of his community who struggle with various life challenges,” says Board Chair Lauren Karr.
Scalise is a Columbia native. He graduated from Hickman High School and went to the University of Missouri along with Central Missouri State University.
He has a rich background in the behavioral health system, including working at Fulton State Hospital, the University Psychiatric Center and University Behavioral Health. He also spent some time in North Carolina focusing on crisis stabilization. “Scalise volunteered for several years in a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program to assist law enforcement in learning about various diagnosis and crisis resolution techniques,” the press release says.
When Scalise came back to Columbia in 2015, he started his journey with Job Point as an advisor before quickly being promoted to Rehabilitation Services Manager. “Since 2015, he has overseen a tremendous amount of financial growth in the Rehabilitation Services department; not only increasing earnings, but expanding services including Ticket to Work, Department of Mental Health Waivered services, The Summer Work Experience and the STEP Program to provide more opportunities for success to residents of Central Missouri,” the release says.
The retiring President and CEO of nine years, Steve Smith, says he is pleased with the choice of the Board of Directors. “I am excited to see the great things that will happen at Job Point and the people who will find success and opportunity to thrive under his leadership,” Smith says.
Scalise is looking forward to continued growth at Job Point and the opportunity to continue working alongside a team who cares about improving the lives of those in our community. “I am humbled and honored to be given this opportunity. I’ve been able to watch our great leader, Steve Smith, guide the organization through some challenging times. I’ve been allowed to work with the best coworkers, who deeply care about improving the lives of others. I look forward to the future and believe Job Point will continue to be a leader in our community,” Scalise says.
For more information about Scalise and this new role, visit jobpoint.org.