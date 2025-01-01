Belly Hosts Easter Brunch

Looking for a place to dine this Easter? Look no further! Belly Market & Rotisserie is hosting a brunch this Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will offer a special pre-fixe menu, along with a la carte options, with a specialty drink menu available as well.

Pre-Fixe Menu:

Charred little gem salad with roasted sunchokes, duck egg tart and rabbit tagine with couscous ($40)

A La Carte Options:

Savory buckwheat crepe ($15)

Egg custard tart ($15)

Smoked trout deviled eggs ($15)

Grilled thick-cut bacon ($8)

Grilled sausage ($8)

Chocolate malt pie ($12)

Poppyseed cake with lemon curd and mascarpone ($12)

There will be two seating times available, with the first seating from 10 a.m. to noon, and the second seating from noon to 2 p.m. Click here to make a reservation.