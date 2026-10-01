Local Cafe Introduces Wynnsome University

Wynnsome Cake & Tea made a big announcement yesterday: eight months of hands-on classes taught by local professionals on everything from bread baking, home barista-ing and cake decorating to tea fundamentals, pottery and more.
The Fall 2026 line-up of courses for Wynnsome University is as follows:
Floriography: The Secret Language of Flowers
- Date/Time: October 15, 6–8 p.m.
- Instructor: My Secret Garden
- Cost: $75
- Click here for more information and registration
Introduction to Bread-Baking
- Date/Time: October 20, 5–7 p.m.
- Instructor: Julieta Mendez (Bread & Co)
- Cost: $70
- Click here for more information and registration
Home Barista Brewing
- Date/Time: October 21, 2–4 p.m.
- Instructor: Kate Loftin (Pataskala Coffee House)
- Cost: $18
- Click here for more information and registration
Handbuilding Clay: Form, Fire & Finish
- Date/Time: October 24, 4–6 p.m. (PART I) & November 7, 2–4 p.m. (PART II)
- Instructor: Grace Webb (Joyce & Julia Co. )
- Cost: $90 (total for both sessions)
- Click here for more information and registration
Introduction to the Art of Vintage Cake Decorating
- Date/Time: October 27, 6–8 p.m.
- Instructor: Wynnsome Cake & Tea
- Cost: $95
- Click here for more information and registration
Coffee Roasting 101
- Date/Time: November 14, 2–4 p.m.
- Instructor: Lauren and James Briner (Exult Coffee Roasters)
- Cost: $50
- Click here for more information and registration
The Perfect Pair: Introduction to Food and Beverage Pairing
- Date/Time: November 19, 6–8 p.m.
- Instructor: Katie Alfheim (Conch: Chocolate Experience)
- Cost: $65
- Click here for more information and registration
The Art & History of Tea
- Date/Time: November 20, 6–8 p.m.
- Instructor: Emma Schuchardt (Wynnsome Cake & Tea)
- Cost: $65
- Click here for more information and registration