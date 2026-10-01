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Local Cafe Introduces Wynnsome University

By Bailey Rizzo
screenshot 2026 10 01 at 9.58.38 am

Wynnsome Cake & Tea made a big announcement yesterday: eight months of hands-on classes taught by local professionals on everything from bread baking, home barista-ing and cake decorating to tea fundamentals, pottery and more.

The Fall 2026 line-up of courses for Wynnsome University is as follows:

Floriography: The Secret Language of Flowers

Introduction to Bread-Baking

Home Barista Brewing

Handbuilding Clay: Form, Fire & Finish

Introduction to the Art of Vintage Cake Decorating

Coffee Roasting 101

The Perfect Pair: Introduction to Food and Beverage Pairing

The Art & History of Tea

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