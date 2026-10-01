Local Cafe Introduces Wynnsome University

Wynnsome Cake & Tea made a big announcement yesterday: eight months of hands-on classes taught by local professionals on everything from bread baking, home barista-ing and cake decorating to tea fundamentals, pottery and more.

The Fall 2026 line-up of courses for Wynnsome University is as follows:

Floriography: The Secret Language of Flowers

Introduction to Bread-Baking

Home Barista Brewing

Handbuilding Clay: Form, Fire & Finish

Introduction to the Art of Vintage Cake Decorating

Coffee Roasting 101

The Perfect Pair: Introduction to Food and Beverage Pairing

The Art & History of Tea