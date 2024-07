For the upcoming three weekends, you can see “Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5: The Musical” on stage at the Maplewood Barn Theatre.

The musical centers on three women in a corporate workplace as comedy ensues.

The production takes place Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21; Thursday, July 25 to Sunday, July 28; and Thursday, Aug. 1 to Sunday, Aug. 4. All showtimes are 7:00-10:30 p.m.

For tickets or to find out more about the musical, visit maplewoodbarn.org.