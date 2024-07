Today is the last day to see the MR340 sporting spectacle! Join the community in cheering on hundreds of athletes as they paddle past Coopers Landing Riverside Resort & Marina.

From 5-9 p.m., 850 Wood Fire Pizza will serve up some delicious slices, and Robert Watson of River Ghost Revue will be singing from 6-9 p.m.

For more information on the event, visit the Facebook event page.