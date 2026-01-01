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Pups, Pints and Petting Zoos Event Supports Second Chance

By Bailey Rizzo
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Whether you are looking for a new addition to the family or opting for a cold beer and live music, there’s something for everyone at the fifth annual Pups, Pints and Petting Zoos event Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pierpont General Store.

This event is a collaboration between Creekside Pet Center and Pierpont General Store with the intention of raising money for Second Chance, a local non-profit animal rescue. All donations will go toward efforts to find forever homes for adoptable animals. 

In addition to dog adoptions, there will be a petting zoo, face painting, balloon art, live music, drinks and more.

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