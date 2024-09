Toasty Goat Coffee Co. is celebrating three years with a vendor market, plant swap and more.

From 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Toasty Goat will transform into a vendor market inside the shop and plant swap on the patio, with additional vendors and activities in the parking lot.

The local business said they are “so grateful to be a part of Columbia and can’t wait to celebrate” with residents, according to the event post.