True North Hosts Little Black Dress Fundraiser

By Bailey Rizzo
The annual Little Black Dress Fundraiser Gala is back at the Columbia College Southwell Complex tomorrow evening from 6-10 p.m. Enjoy appetizers, wine, music and dining, followed by discussions on how to support survivors of intimate partner violence, sexual violence, sex trafficking and stalking in the community.

Individual tickets cost $80, while a reserved table for 10 costs $1,000. Click here to

Contact Sarah Butler, operations and development director, at sbulter@truenorthofcolumbia.org or 573-777-8829 with any questions.

