Both Bubblecup Tea Zone locations, downtown and Grindstone, will be hosting a happy hour deal on their delicious teas, bobas and snows for the month of October. On weekdays from 1 to 4 p.m., visitors who purchase one drink will receive a second half-off.

Take advantage of this limited deal to split a tea with a friend or treat yourself. Bubblecup Tea Zone is also offering a limited pumpkin spice crepe, available only at their Grindstone location.