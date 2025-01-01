City of Refuge Opens New Food Truck

City of Refuge’s latest project has been in talks for some time, but has finally opened to the public. Parked outside the City of Refuge building on Garth Ave is City Cuisine, a food truck that features worldwide flavors.

City of Refuge is a Columbia non-profit that focuses on empowering refugees to acclimate to mid-Missouri. Whether it be through education, aid or work opportunities, City of Refuge aims to integrate refugees into our welcoming and vibrant melting pot of a city. With City Cuisine, refugees can experience part-time employment, supplemental income and practice their English. Each dollar spent benefits City of Refuge, whether you stop by for a quick bite, a boxed lunch or look into their catering options.

Currently, the City of Refuge menu can be found on their website. Some of the highlights include Banh Mi Smash Tacos, Beef Gyros, Chai ice cream for dessert and much more. Visit their Instagram page for updates on hours and their diverse, tasty menu,