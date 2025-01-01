Dinner for Two Special Returns to Le Bao

On Tuesday, Le Bao announced on Instagram that their Dinner for Two deal was being revived. This dine-in only offer is $42, and includes four courses.

Appetizer: gyoza, kimchi, edamame, seaweed salad

Choice of any bun (no bao)

Choice of ramen

Dessert: choice of two mochi

Scope out Le Bao’s menu here — then grab a partner and head downtown for this deal!

Le Bao is located at 1009 Park Avenue and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.