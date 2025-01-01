Inside Columbia

Search

Dinner for Two Special Returns to Le Bao

By Jane Steinbrecher
sips and savor,le bao,columbia,inside columbia,local dining,columbia mo,dinner deal

On Tuesday, Le Bao announced on Instagram that their Dinner for Two deal was being revived. This dine-in only offer is $42, and includes four courses.

  • Appetizer: gyoza, kimchi, edamame, seaweed salad
  • Choice of any bun (no bao)
  • Choice of ramen
  • Dessert: choice of two mochi

Scope out Le Bao’s menu here — then grab a partner and head downtown for this deal!

Le Bao is located at 1009 Park Avenue and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

check out our latest issue! july - aug 2025
3fifteen july sept 1
dpt como 01 (2)
hollyjgreenup boc 2025 300 2
missouri eye consultants 01 (4)
rst chiropractic boc 252
taylor s lawnscaping boc 25 collateral

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram
buchroedersweb300x250 (1)
dryer s shoe store boc
lakota boc 25 collateral3 01
mutrux boc 25 05
rusty drewing web ad
tysonmutrux ads 01
clip joint boc 01 (1)
fleet feet
las margs boc 25 (2) 01 (1)
rolling hills boc (1)
service master boc
willet dental associates boc web ad

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2025. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo