Dinner for Two Special Returns to Le Bao

On Tuesday, Le Bao announced on Instagram that their Dinner for Two deal was being revived. This dine-in only offer is $42, and includes four courses.
- Appetizer: gyoza, kimchi, edamame, seaweed salad
- Choice of any bun (no bao)
- Choice of ramen
- Dessert: choice of two mochi
Scope out Le Bao’s menu here — then grab a partner and head downtown for this deal!
Le Bao is located at 1009 Park Avenue and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.