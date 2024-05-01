Science Meets Sweet Tooth with CONCH

Have you ever thought about what goes into making your favorite chocolate bar? CONCH: Chocolate Experience owner Katie Dahlman did, and has spent time researching, learning, experimenting, growing and refining her chocolate-making approach to deliver rich and flavorful chocolate in-house. The business name, CONCH, comes from the abbreviations for the primary elements that make up the chemistry of a cocoa bean.

CONCH takes cocoa beans and turns them into chocolate, striving to maintain the natural flavors of the bean. Fillings are also made naturally, and all products are handmade from scratch.

CONCH offers bars, boxes and other chocolate goods, with a rotating menu based on cocoa bean availability and seasonal ingredients. Orders are available for pickup and shipping on the website.