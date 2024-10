One of Columbia’s newest downtown bars is still thriving after their first year of service. After opening its doors in 2023, Son of a Gun celebrated its first anniversary on Saturday with cocktails, contests and a local DJ provided the music.

Visit Son Of A Gun on N. Ninth St. any day of the week from 4 p.m. to close. Order your usual or try one of their signature cocktails, including the Midwest Princess, a seasonal apple cider gin drink.