Chamber QMB Breakfast

By Inside Columbia

Hundreds of chamber members braved the elements to attend the Quarterly Membership Breakfast sponsored by the Columbia Chamber of Commerce. Columbia Public School leadership provided updates on student scores and the superintendent search. Adam Saunders and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture shared their next steps for a campus in west Columbia. The Small Business of the Year nominees were also unveiled.

Date: Feb. 12

Location: The Crossing Church

Photos by Nancy Toalson and Wally Pfeffer, mizzouwally@compuserve.com

unknown 9
Lindsay Young Lopez, Victoria Brees,
Penny Kuhns-Knarr
unknown 12
Adonica Coleman, Jade Poe, Jazmyn Drake
unknown 8
Suzette Waters and Michelle Baumstark
unknown 14
Adam Saunders
unknown 11
Bill Costello and Joe Priesmeyer
unknown
Thresa Berkley, Syreta Toson, Dave Griggs

