Inside Columbia

Search

Faces of Columbia 2025: Preparing Your Home For Spring Storm Season

By Inside Columbia
faces phyllis nichols

For 38 years, State Farm Agent Phyllis Nichols has been working to ensure her clients feel comfortable and supported when disaster strikes. “No matter the topic they trust that we are here to help them with unexpected circumstances of life,” Nichols says. One of those unexpected events is the severe storms and winds that accompany spring. Nichols says to make sure you have an emergency kit on hand, clean out your gutters, keep dead or weak tree branches trimmed, inspect your roof for loose or missing shingles, make sure your sump pump is working well, get impact-resistant windows or storm shutters, review your homeowner’s policy and have a plan if you need to evacuate. “I hope we can carry on our good neighbor ways by educating folks in various realms of insurance needs and making sure that they are ready to face the future,” Nichols says. If you are looking for an agency that cares about you and your family, Nichols would love the opportunity to work with you.

PHYLLIS NICHOLS STATE FARM INSURANCE
| 1006 WEST BLVD N., SUITE 102 COLUMBIA, MO
573-443-8727 | PHYLLISJNICHOLS.COM

872ac55e 2603 11f0 b932 0242ac120003

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2025. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo