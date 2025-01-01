Faces of Columbia 2025: Preparing Your Home For Spring Storm Season

For 38 years, State Farm Agent Phyllis Nichols has been working to ensure her clients feel comfortable and supported when disaster strikes. “No matter the topic they trust that we are here to help them with unexpected circumstances of life,” Nichols says. One of those unexpected events is the severe storms and winds that accompany spring. Nichols says to make sure you have an emergency kit on hand, clean out your gutters, keep dead or weak tree branches trimmed, inspect your roof for loose or missing shingles, make sure your sump pump is working well, get impact-resistant windows or storm shutters, review your homeowner’s policy and have a plan if you need to evacuate. “I hope we can carry on our good neighbor ways by educating folks in various realms of insurance needs and making sure that they are ready to face the future,” Nichols says. If you are looking for an agency that cares about you and your family, Nichols would love the opportunity to work with you.

