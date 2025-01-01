Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face Of Cabinet Refinishing

For 25 years, Garrett Painting has been a trusted provider of painting services in Columbia. Founded by Shane Garrett, the company was established to enhance customer service and deliver high-quality finishes. “We recognized a lack of professionalism in the painting industry in Columbia and knew we could fill that gap,” Garrett says. “Our goal was to create exceptional customer service while helping our team members grow and develop.”

Specializing in cabinet refinishing and a range of painting services, Garrett Painting integrates both traditional and modern techniques to ensure durable and aesthetically pleasing results. “We have been applying high-quality finishes of all types for decades and our commitment to quality and innovation continues to grow,” Garrett says.

In addition to its services, the company actively participates in community initiatives, including partnerships with organizations like Wilson’s Fitness for a Cure. “We ARE the local community!” Garrett says.

Looking ahead, Garrett Painting aims to continue providing top-quality services. “We want to continue offering high-quality finishes and exceptional customer service for another 25 years,” Garrett says.

GARRETT PAINTING | 2610 CALVERT DRIVE, COLUMBIA, MO

573-386-5890 | GARRETTPAINTING.NET