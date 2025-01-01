Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Concierge Healthcare/Mobile Infusions

Navigate Wellness began as a company of two that grew into a place that offers on demand services such as concierge nursing, care management, mobility services, end of life care and more on demand. Owners Ryan Hopper and Janie Bailey, along with Practice Manager John McNeeley are grateful for the growth that allows them to provide excellent aid to Columbia’s most vulnerable and those who care for them. Navigate Wellness has a mission of helping people safely age in place and at home. They bring assisted living and nursing to their clients while preventing unnecessary utilization of other facilities. They achieve this by growing rapidly to offer the best care possible that can fill the gaps left in the healthcare system.

“We fell in love with caring for people,” Hopper says. “As we became experts in our fields, we grew to understand the strengths and limitations of the healthcare system… our job is filling in the gaps and educating people on what they need and how they can find it.”

The team at Navigate Wellness have rich histories with health care, giving them the knowledge to address each client’s needs directly. Navigate Wellness humanizes healthcare by helping their clients navigate the aging process. Nursing homes and systematic care are not your only options.

Navigate Wellness promises transparency and companionship through this difficult part of their clients’ lives. Navigate Wellness has expanded tremendously, doubling in size each year as they accumulate more healthcare advocates and experts on their team. These are individuals with vast experience in local senior living establishments, ICU, hospice, the ER and health care. With this experience, the team takes on a direct education role with their consulting and care.

“As we continue to grow, we will continue to stay true to our mission: changing the way people age,” Hopper says. “We are streamlining and changing the way people have access to health care; wherever our clients are, (we’re) not limited by working hours. We will continue to add the best health care workers who are tired of being limited in their care.”

Making a plan for an aging family member is daunting. It may feel as if a living facility is the only option, but Navigate Wellness takes an individualized approach to each situation by informing their clients of each available option. When you’re choosing how to best assist an aging loved one, it’s vital to go with a trustworthy organization that has a genuine passion for making the aging process safe and comfortable for everyone. Navigate Wellness aims to provide clarity in these difficult times, along with top-of-the-line care. If you’re seeking concierge healthcare, a mobile infusion option or something specified for your loved one, go with the trusted face of the industry.

NAVIGATE WELLNESS

660-864-6899 | MYNAVIGATEWELLNESS.COM