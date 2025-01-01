Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Dentistry

Being the face of dentistry doesn’t just mean having straight teeth and a bright smile — it’s about guiding the community toward better dental hygiene and preventing dental issues. As the new owners of Dentistry By Design, husband-and-wife duo Dr. Kayla White and Dr. Houston Rash say they “love being able to have such a profound impact on a person by improving their oral health.”

As a well-established family dental practice, Dentistry By Design offers both dental and cosmetic services, including regular cleanings, same-day crowns, implants, teeth whitening, Invisalign and more. This allows them to meet the needs of patients of all ages, whether it’s routine care or treating more complex dental concerns.

According to the website, Dentistry By Design “promises to take the time to listen to your dental concerns and provide high-quality advanced dental care with the best materials in a comfortable environment.” Dr. White and Dr. Rash aim to provide comprehensive dental care in a pleasant and welcoming environment.

Dr. White and Dr. Rash both took over the practice in December last year. “Currently, we are seeing new patients as well as same-day emergency appointments,” Dr. White says. “We have also recently incorporated new technology into our office, which has allowed us to work more efficiently and provide state-of-the-art technology to the community, including same-day porcelain crowns.”

Both Dr. White and Dr. Rash grew up in Columbia and attended the University of Missouri and the Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health. Because of their ties here, they are passionate about supporting the city in any way they can. “We are excited to give back to the community we grew up in,” Dr. White says. “We are actively staying involved and connected by being members of the Columbia Chamber of Commerce as well as donating to various schools and charities within the community.”

The team at Dentistry By Design aims to grow the practice and provide comprehensive dental care to Columbia residents. “Our goal is to create an environment that fosters patient comfort and trust as core values,” Dr. Rash says. “Everyone should have access to dental care, and our goal is to fulfill that in the community.”

When they’re not working, Dr. White and Dr. Rash enjoy spending time with friends and family, visiting local spots in Columbia, biking the MKT Trail, playing pickleball, and cheering on the Mizzou Tigers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Combining their expertise and compassionate approach, they continue to make positive impacts on their patients’ lives. “We look forward to growing this practice and continuing to serve Columbia and the surrounding areas,” Dr. White says.