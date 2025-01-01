Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Entrepreneurship

For entrepreneurship in Columbia, Nic and Brooke Parks are what you would call a power couple. Brooke is the CEO of The Pinball Company, while Nic is the CEO of Parks Amusements. You may know Parks Amusements as the driving force behind Lakeside Ashland, Silverball, and Level Up Entertainment — the Parks are involved in many industries of entertainment; they bring the best every time.

Arcade fans can bring the fun home by checking out The Pinball Company’s extensive stock of machines, including rare classic editions that have been carefully refurbished. The Pinball Company sells games directly to homes across the country under the expert business prowess of CEO Brooke Parks. “The entertainment industry is always changing,” Parks says. “We are proud to have been able to adjust to the changes and stay in business for nearly 20 years.”

Brooke and Nic work as partners in business and in life as two married serial entrepreneurs. They met at the University of Missouri while receiving their MBAs, and now manage several businesses all while still making time for their children and enjoying everything Columbia has to offer. And for the town they love so much, the Parkses hope to up the ante on entertainment. “We hope to play a role in bringing more attractions to Columbia, including an ice rink, children’s museum, event center, ferris wheel, etc.” Parks says. Profits from their businesses are invested in ventures for the entire community to enjoy.

At Parks Amusements, Parks aims to employ students from MU to inspire young people towards a prosperous career in business. Nic Parks is currently an adjunct professor at the university, educating aspiring entrepreneurs with the vast business knowledge he shares with his wife, Brooke. “Columbia has a lot of entrepreneurial spirit and the university provides access to young talent,” Parks says.

If you’re enjoying the new 700 foot long zipline at Lakeside Ashland, gaming away at Silverball, bowling at Level Up, in need of an at-home pinball machine or enjoying a great meal at Shiloh’s, Nic and Brooke are to thank. This dynamic duo has been bringing fun and games to Columbia since 2008, using savvy business practice and expertise to truly make them the faces of entrepreneurship. Nic and Brooke work hard and play hard, and are eager to keep bringing the entertainment.

THE PINBALL COMPANY/PARKS AMUSEMENTS | 6000 S. SINCLAIR ROAD, COLUMBIA, MO

573-234-2234 | THEPINBALLCOMPANY.COM