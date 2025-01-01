Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Family Chiropractic Care

Helping people reach their full health potential is the reason Restoration Chiropractic’s Owner and Chiropractor, Dr. Taylor Sirois, alongside his wife Leah Sirois, got into the business of chiropractic care. “I grew up in chiropractic as the son and grandson of chiropractors. I experienced the difference in my health and the health of my family compared to what was considered normal, with the benefit of chiropractic care,” Dr. Taylor says.

As the Face of Family Chiropractic Care, Restoration Chiropractic provides care for people of all ages, from infants to seniors. They show their commitment to supporting families through every stage of life. Whether that’s a new baby that could have small cervical misalignments from the womb or birth, children who are misaligned from a fall, pregnant mothers who are experiencing major changes to their bodies, or someone in their golden years looking to maintain a healthy spine. “No matter the phase of life, we are passionate about walking alongside those in our community who want to live their healthiest life,” Leah Sirois says.

Not only does Restoration Chiropractic focus on hands-on care, but also education for families about spinal health and lifestyle choices. By building strong patient relationships, creating personalized treatment plans, and achieving meaningful health outcomes for families, they exemplify the qualities that define a true leader in family chiropractic care.

Under Dr. Taylor Sirois’s leadership, Restoration Chiropractic has experienced immense growth since the beginning, including expanding the doctors and team to have a broader impact in the community. Their commitment to providing gentle, neurologically based chiropractic care for individuals of all ages has been recognized by the community, earning them the title of Best Chiropractic Office in Columbia for three consecutive years. As Restoration Chiropractic continues to grow, it has integrated advanced therapies like SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Therapy, a non-invasive treatment designed to accelerate healing and reduce pain. “By continually adopting new technologies and expanding our range of services, Restoration Chiropractic strives to reach and positively impact more individuals and families in the community, aligning with our mission to promote holistic health and wellness,” Dr. Taylor Sirois says.

Along with serving the health of the Columbia community, Taylor and Leah Sirois also enjoy spending time with their family and enjoying all of what Columbia has to offer. Dr. Taylor expresses, “We value building a strong sense of community that strengthens our relationships and our commitment to serving all of Columbia’s chiropractic care needs.”

RESTORATION CHIROPRACTIC | 1413 GRINDSTONE PLAZA DRIVE, COLUMBIA, MO

573-476-1000 | CHIRORESTORATION.COM