Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Family Dentistry

Doctors of Dental Surgery at ProDental Ryan Wymore and Vincent Atsitty were both determined to get into the business of dental work. Wymore grew up in the industry, while Atsitty knew the customer service aspect was the driving factor. “I have always liked working with my hands. My father was a dentist, and he always said I have good hand skills and a mechanical mind I have always enjoyed how things come together,” Wymore says. “I come from a lower income community that did not have access to dentistry and want to be able to get people out of pain and back into everyday life,” Atsitty says.

Now, it’s all about making people of all ages feel their very best, no matter what work needs to be done. “We provide a variety of services to people of all ages, and do any procedures from crowns and dentures, to implants and Invisalign,” Wymore says. Atsitty agrees saying it’s all about, “being able to provide a dental home to for a family regardless of their age.”

ProDental has expanded as time has gone on, introducing new machinery to enhance patient care. “Our office has grown over the years by having access to the latest technology, and access to fantastic courses to implement a variety of procedures. I am really proud of the team we have built here and are in a position to provide A+ patient care for our community,” the pair states.

One of the things ProDental prides itself on to enrich patient care is the acceptance variety of insurance. “We accept a variety of insurance plans that our local businesses offer. Access to patient care has become an issue in today’s world and we try our best to provide patients with options with a provider in their network,” Wymore says.

The goal is to keep serving and providing Columbia with remarkable care as the years go on. “We hope to continue to serve the community and learn the latest procedures to further serve our community by providing exceptional care,” Wymore says. Both Wymore and Atsitty have a mission of caring deeply for every patient who walks through the door. “My mission is to take care of my patients the way I would like to be cared for while providing the best dentistry I can offer,” Wymore says. “My mission in dentistry is to bring people into good oral health through respect, kindness and compassion.”

PRODENTAL | 11700 E. POINTE DRIVE, SUITE 300, COLUMBIA, MO

573-443-1525 | COLUMBIAPRODENTAL.COM