Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Financial Planning

Five years ago, Jordan Nietzel saw a vacancy in Columbia for families who wanted real financial advice, not a sales pitch. “I found most advisors are focused on selling products that earn themselves high commissions or solely managing investments, rather than practically answering the most pressing questions people have around money,” he says. “Not seeing a solution I’d want to use myself, I knew I had to start Trek Wealth Planning.”

Nietzel is a born-and-raised Columbia native, so he aims to help the community and see it thrive. “I want to make personalized financial planning more accessible, so more people have the tools and knowledge to thrive financially,” he says. “As more families in our community achieve financial stability, we can create a ripple effect where generosity and investment strengthen the entire community.”

Nietzel is a Certified Financial Planner and Chartered Financial Analyst – a rare combination that distinguishes him from most advisors. “I have a legal obligation to put my clients’ interests ahead of my own,” he says. “In an industry ripe with hidden fees, I value transparency.”

TREK WEALTH PLANNING | 910 E. BROADWAY, SUITE 200, COLUMBIA, MO

573-367-5577 | TREKWEALTH.COM