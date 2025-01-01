Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Medical Transportation

Jordan and Chance Mertgen, the founders of United Care Transport, care deeply about their clients and the community, saying they are proud to be “serving the community and meeting the needs of our client base.” The duo believes that being the face of medical transportation goes beyond serving the community — it means prioritizing patient care, ensuring reliability and maintaining the highest standards of safety for everyone. “UCT has demonstrated unwavering dedication to serving our communities through significant vehicle and service area expansion,” Jordan says.

UCT’s commitment to providing reliable and accessible medical transportation continues to grow. The goal is for the team to meet the diverse needs of our clients with excellence and compassion. Over the past year, UCT has added three wheelchair-accessible vans and four ambulatory vehicles to the fleet. “These additions enhance our ability to offer safe and comfortable transportation options for individuals with varying mobility needs. Our expanded fleet underscores our promise to deliver top-notch service to every client, regardless of their physical requirements,” Jordan says.

Along with an expanding fleet, UCT has also expanded its serving areas, now encompassing Sedalia, Boonville, Columbia and Jefferson City. “This expansion allows us to reach more communities and provide timely, efficient transportation services to a broader population,” Jordan says. “Our strategic placement in these key locations ensures that we are always within reach, ready to assist those in need.”

And there are no plans of slowing down. “We are excited to continue our journey, expanding our reach and enhancing our services to better support the health and well-being of those we serve,” Jordan says. “We are proud of the strides we have made and remain committed to pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the medical transportation industry.”

In addition to serving the community, UCT strengthens its impact by building partnerships with local organizations, further deepening its community connections. “In 2024, UCT established service agreements with 11 new healthcare teams and organizations,” Jordan says. “These partnerships have been instrumental in enhancing our service delivery and ensuring seamless coordination for our clients.” With a steadfast commitment to growth, innovation, and compassionate care, United Care Transport remains dedicated to redefining medical transportation — one safe, reliable ride at a time.

