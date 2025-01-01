Inside Columbia

Search

Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Pediatrics

By Inside Columbia
faces mu health

For Dr. Laura Hesemann, medicine was an easy choice. A pediatric nephrologist and chief medical officer for MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital and chair of the Department of Pediatrics, Hesemann says she loves what she does. “In my work as a leader at MU Health Care, I get to focus every day on helping our teams do their best work to take care of kids,” she says. “We focus on getting better every day, so every child who comes to our hospital or clinics has the best care in a kid-friendly environment.”

For Hesemann, caring for patients with kidney diseases means she walks side by side with patients and families. “Kids are incredible,” she says. “They are resilient, loving and fun.”

The new Children’s Hospital opened in May 2024, but pediatric care is more than a new space. “It’s all about the people inside,” she says. “They work hard every day with the common goal of improving the health of kids in Missouri.” When she’s not helping families at the hospital, Hesemann can be found spending time with her husband and three daughters.

MU HEALTH CARE’S CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL | 1021 HITT ST., COLUMBIA, MO
573-875-9000 | MUHEALTH.ORG/REIMAGINE

872ac55e 2603 11f0 b932 0242ac120003

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram

Categories

Join our Newsletter

Subscribe

Follow us

Facebook Instagram

Contact

© 2025. All rights reserved.

Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer Communications logo

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo