Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Pediatrics

For Dr. Laura Hesemann, medicine was an easy choice. A pediatric nephrologist and chief medical officer for MU Health Care’s Children’s Hospital and chair of the Department of Pediatrics, Hesemann says she loves what she does. “In my work as a leader at MU Health Care, I get to focus every day on helping our teams do their best work to take care of kids,” she says. “We focus on getting better every day, so every child who comes to our hospital or clinics has the best care in a kid-friendly environment.”

For Hesemann, caring for patients with kidney diseases means she walks side by side with patients and families. “Kids are incredible,” she says. “They are resilient, loving and fun.”

The new Children’s Hospital opened in May 2024, but pediatric care is more than a new space. “It’s all about the people inside,” she says. “They work hard every day with the common goal of improving the health of kids in Missouri.” When she’s not helping families at the hospital, Hesemann can be found spending time with her husband and three daughters.

