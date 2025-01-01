Inside Columbia

Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Residential Painting

By Inside Columbia

At Ai Painting Plus, the commitment to providing top-notch service goes beyond delivering high-quality work. Austin Ilsley, the production manager and co-owner of Ai Painting says it’s about providing an outstanding customer experience from start to finish. “From the first consultation to the final walkthrough, we prioritize clear and consistent communication, ensuring our clients feel informed and valued every step of the way,” he says.

Ever since his first painting job, he has been driven by a passion to raise industry standards, making it the foundation of his business model. “My dedication to providing clients with the best service they’ve ever received is what inspired me to build Ai Painting Plus into what it is today,” he says.

To prioritize the customer experience, Ilsley says Ai Painting is dedicated to maintaining an unwavering commitment to training and development, ensuring that every team member embodies the culture the Ilsley duo has built. “Their success is a direct reflection of the culture we’ve built —one that values excellence, integrity and continuous improvement.”

THE FACE OF RESIDENTIAL PAINTING AI PAINTING PLUS AI PAINTING PLUS | 6991 S. SINCLAIR ROAD, COLUMBIA, MO
573-529-2128 | AIPAINTINGPLUS.COM

Inside Columbia logo