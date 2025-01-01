Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Towing and Roadside Assistance

When someone needs roadside assistance, it can often be a scary moment. The Doug Perry Towing team strives to turn a negative situation into a positive one. “I truly love being able to provide help to those in need. It’s always a stressful situation when you have to call us, I take pride in making it as painless as possible,” says Laura Scott, the office manager for DPT.

Scott, who has been with the company for 11 years now, says she feels lucky to keep her family legacy going. “My dad started this company in 1980, I am so proud to be a part of what is now the third generation to own it,” she says.

She has gone from watching the business get its boots on the ground, to seeing it develop to support the growing community. “The technology and equipment that our company has implemented over the last few years has profoundly impacted the success of our business,” Scott says.

Her only wish is that her father could see her now. “I wish my dad was here to see what this business has become today! Success comes easy when you know how to take care of people!”

DOUG PERRY TOWING | 2803 N. CREASY SPRINGS ROAD, COLUMBIA, MO

573-442-4616 | DPTCOMO.COM