Faces of Columbia 2025: The Face of Vein Care

By Inside Columbia
Having a vein condition his entire adult life, Missouri Vein Care founder Dr. Michael Ryan truly understands what his patients are going through. “I know all of the pain, misery and fatigue associated with it,” he says. When new technology emerged to treat vein conditions, Dr. Ryan recognized its life-changing potential.

His personal connection to this field sets Dr. Ryan apart from other specialists in Columbia. “The benefits I saw from vein treatment were powerful enough for me to change careers and open Missouri Vein Care,” he says.

Dr. Ryan and his team participate in local health fairs and offers in-office screenings for local businesses. “We hope to continue to improve the quality of lives of residents for many years to come,” he says.

The office began as a one-location practice 20 years ago, but has expanded to three patient-focused locations, serving all of central Missouri. “We are grateful for the support Columbia has given us, and can’t wait to see what the next 20 years have in store for us,” Dr. Ryan says.

MISSOURI VEIN CARE | 4004 PEACH COURT, SUITE E, COLUMBIA, MO
573-449-2273 | MISSOURIVEINCARE.COM

Inside Columbia logo