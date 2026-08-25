Women to Watch 2026: Abby Gibbs

Years ago, Abby Gibbs envisioned a career behind the salon chair, spending her days cutting, coloring and styling hair. But as she advanced her education in the beauty industry, her path took a slightly different turn toward the world of facials, dermaplaning, waxing and more. “I learned so much about how to even take care of my skin, and how great I felt, I decided to stick with esthetics,” she says.

Over the years, Gibbs’ business has continued to grow. One of her biggest achievements in this career was moving into a physical storefront of her own. “To have a space with my logo up there was so surreal,” she says. “My family worked so hard to renovate the space and turn it into what it is now. Seeing all the excitement and love for it was so great.”

As an esthetician, Gibbs has developed strong relationships with her clients, which is the most rewarding part of her job “It’s to a point where my days are a lot like just seeing my friends,” she says. “I get to see these great people go through life and celebrate their achievements with them.”

For Gibbs, it is often challenging to leave work at work, even though she preaches separating a job from home life. “I tell all my clients to take care of themselves and make sure they give themselves grace, but I’m the worst at taking my own advice,” she says. Regardless, there’s nothing she’d rather be doing with her life.

Being true to herself is something Gibbs strives for each day, and it’s what she’d tell her younger self to remember. “There’s no need to make yourself smaller, because getting out there is what made all this happen,” she says. “Our ‘too big’ personality turned out just right for what we do.”

Creating Confidence Spa

1206 Business Loop 70 W., Suite I

creatingconfidencespa.com

573-832-3451