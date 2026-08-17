Women to Watch 2026: Alissa Welschmeyer & Emalee Gilberg

As a child, Alissa Welschmeyer was constantly rearranging furniture, sketching floor plans and imagining how spaces could function better. This passion led her to earn a degree in Architectural Studies – Interior Design from the University of Missouri before moving to Kansas City, where she helped launch a custom cabinetry company’s remodeling division. She later returned to Columbia to build her career and founded Olive Tree Design Build. “This allowed me to combine everything I love: creative design, strategic problem-solving and meaningful relationships,” she says. “Today, I have the privilege of helping families throughout mid-Missouri create homes that are not only beautiful and functional but become the backdrop for everyday life and lifelong memories.”

Emalee Gilberg’s entry into this career stems from a desire to create spaces people can make memories. “That passion led me to find my way into new construction, remodeling, and design,” she says.

Building Olive Tree to what it is today has been Welschmeyer’s greatest achievement. “Starting a business is exciting and intimidating, and there were countless moments where I had to step outside my comfort zone, trust my instincts and keep moving forward despite uncertainty,” she says. “The business has grown primarily through referrals. That’s the greatest compliment. It means our clients love the finished spaces and value the experience enough to recommend us.”

The little wins along the way may seem simple, but they often make the biggest impact on how someone views their home. “The moments that mean the most to me are when I can take a client’s everyday frustration, whether it’s an awkward layout, a lack of storage for pet supplies or a design challenge, and find a solution that makes their life easier,” Gilberg says. “Sometimes it’s a small decision that makes everyday life a little easier, but those are the moments that make a house truly feel like home.”

For any woman looking to get their foot in the door, Gilberg says to never underestimate the power of asking. “At the start of my career, I reached out to women in the industry I admired and asked for an opportunity to learn; that opened the door to the career path I’m on today, and I’m so grateful I took that leap,” Gilberg says. “I’ve been lucky to have so many people willing to support me along the way, and those relationships have played a huge role in my career.”

The foundation of Olive Tree Design Build is the belief that a home should do more than just look good; it should support the way you live. “The spaces we design become the backdrop for birthday parties, family dinners, quiet mornings with coffee and everyday moments,” Welschmeyer says. “As our company continues to grow, my hope is that we will be known not only for creating beautiful homes, but for building relationships, serving our community and helping families love where they live.”

Olive Tree Design Build

7509 Kirby Knowle Court

olivetreedesignbuild.com

573-303-8208