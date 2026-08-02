Women to Watch 2026: Ari Viveros

Long before launching Perfect Shine Cleaning LLC, Ari Viveros carried a truth passed down by her grandmother: do things right the first time and let the quality of your work speak for itself.

Her path to entrepreneurship began in a nursing home, where she worked as a certified nursing assistant. Viveros didn’t just care for her patients; she kept their rooms clean, organized and welcoming. This led to a resident’s son asking if she would clean his home. Others noticed her talent too, often telling her she had “magic hands.” It wasn’t long before Viveros realized she had a gift for transforming everyday spaces — a purpose that soon became the foundation of her business. “This company was founded on the belief that a profession often overlooked deserves to be carried out with excellence, integrity and heart,” she says.

For Viveros, trust is at the heart of everything she does. “Families and businesses have entrusted us with the keys to their homes and workplaces, recommended us to friends and continued to rely on us year after year,” she says. “That is the greatest recognition I could ever receive. Trust cannot be bought; it is earned through honesty, consistency and doing the right thing even when no one is watching.”

Maintaining that standard brings its share of challenges, but for Viveros, the reward outweighs the effort. “Knowing our clients trust us to deliver the same level of excellence every time we walk through the door is a responsibility I carry with great pride,” she says. “Our purpose has always been to create order on the outside so people can experience peace on the inside.”

As she looks back on her journey, Viveros offers a message to other women: never underestimate the value of your work or let anyone else define its importance. “What matters most is the passion you bring, the values you live by and the way you serve others every single day.”

Perfect Shine Cleaning LLC

perfectshinecleaninga1.com

573- 825-2484