Women to Watch 2026: Ashley Rohrbach

Ashley Rohrbach’s path into insurance wasn’t something she planned from childhood. Before this career, she worked multiple jobs but knew she was capable of more. She felt like she was building someone else’s future rather than her own. Then, insurance caught her attention.

Instead of waiting for opportunities, Rohrbach created them. Eight years after making the leap into insurance, Rohrbach is incredibly busy, consistently ranking among the top agents in her company nationwide, grateful every day that she pursued this career change. Most importantly, she helps thousands of families.

Rohrbach’s work is dedicated to helping people find affordable health coverage, giving every client someone in her corner. Her role goes beyond enrolling someone in a policy; Rohrbach encounters people during some of the most stressful times of their lives, so she makes the process easy. She loves being the person who simplifies the complex healthcare system, solves claims issues and explains all the benefits. She watches them go from overwhelmed to confident. That’s what makes all the effort worth it.

“There is no better feeling than hearing a client say, ‘I don’t know what I would’ve done without you,’” Rohrbach says. “Knowing I’ve given someone peace of mind while helping protect their family is what makes this career so rewarding.”

While giving clients confidence is the best part of Rohrbach’s job, she has also been lauded by the industry for her hard work, sacrifice and perseverance. In 2023, she earned the title of #1 health insurance agent in the nation for her company. For the past eight years, Rohrbach has been ranked in the top five agents in her company nationwide — recognitions she earned not by chasing sales, but by earning trust.

“When clients work with me, they don’t just get an insurance policy, they get someone who is accessible, responsive and will advocate for them every step of the way,” Rohrbach says. “My goal has always been simple. Educate people, give them honest advice and help them make the best decision for their family, even if that’s not with me. Success isn’t measured only by awards or rankings; it’s measured by the lives you impact.”

For women looking to join the insurance field, Rohrbach’s advice is to remain consistent. Success isn’t about being the smartest person in the room; it’s about showing up every day, putting in the work and keeping up the effort even after the excitement wears off. “Don’t put limits on what you think is possible,” she says. “I went from being told I wasn’t good enough to becoming one of the top agents in the country, building the life I once only dreamed about. Hard work, consistency and believing in yourself can take you much further than talent alone. If you genuinely care about people and become an advocate, success will follow. Take care of your clients and they’ll take care of your business.”

Rohrbach specializes in helping self-employed individuals, families, those approaching Medicare and anyone looking for affordable health insurance options. If health insurance seems like an unsolvable puzzle, let Rohrbach give you the solution.

Ashley Rohrbach Health Insurance Solutions

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573-230-6318