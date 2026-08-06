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Women to Watch 2026: Ashley Switzer

By Inside Columbia
6

Ashley Switzer has always been fascinated by the people behind the buildings. Growing up in a small town, she watched her father build their family home and handmade their Christmas gifts, teaching her that construction is about creating something meaningful for the people who use it.

After college, Switzer spent 15 years with Habitat for Humanity, partnering with families as they built their homes with their own two hands. The experience showed her the power of relationships and what can happen when people come together around a shared vision. Today, as Business Development Director at PCE Construction, Switzer has expanded her impact. Instead of helping one family at a time, she now works with businesses, developers, nonprofit organizations and communities to bring their visions to life through commercial construction.

“Every home has a kitchen, a bathroom, and bedrooms,” Switzer says. “Businesses can be anything the owner can dream and afford.” 

She loves hearing why people are passionate enough to invest in an idea and helping bring that vision to life. “What excites me is that every project tells the story of a community that’s growing,” she says. “Long after construction is finished, those buildings continue creating jobs, gathering places, essential services and opportunities.”

Switzer credits her dad for inspiring her connection to building, her mom for the personality and grit that shaped her and her friends for reminding her every day what it looks like to invest in a community. Her advice to women entering the industry is simple. 

“Work hard, know your value and do not be afraid to create your own path,” Switzer says. “You do not have to fit someone else’s mold. Pay attention and the right people will recognize your strengths.”

PCE Construction
5900 N. Tower Drive
pce-mo.com
972-268-0689

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