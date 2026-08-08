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Women to Watch 2026: Carrie Berkbuegler

By Inside Columbia
8

Growing up, Carrie Berkbuegler knew she wanted to be around music. She listened to the radio, she called in to shows giving away tickets and she went to as many concerts as she could. When it was time to start thinking about a career path, she looked to music first. However, she couldn’t sing and she didn’t want to move far from home.

The next natural step was radio. “I interned at a station in Cape Girardeau where I shadowed every department,” she said. “Out of all of them, sales is what I gravitated to the most.” After graduating from Southeast Missouri State University, she moved to Columbia and started as a salesperson at Zimmer Communications. Through the years, she exceled and was appointed director of sales in 2013. “While I love sales, what I love even more is coaching other people to not only sell but see potential in themselves and help clients.”

At Zimmer, Berkbuegler guides the sales team to help other businesses build their brands through advertising. The challenging part of her role comes in getting businesses to understand how advertising works. “It doesn’t happen overnight, but it will work if you give it time,” she says. “Our tagline is ‘you know business, we grow business.’ The only goal we have at Zimmer is creating custom marketing strategies that will help your business hit the goals you’re trying to achieve.”

Berkbuegler recently celebrated 20 years with Zimmer, and credits her work ethic to her parents, who remain her biggest inspirations. “They taught my brother and I that if you treat people with respect, you get respect back,” she says. “If you want something, you have to earn it. Nothing is given to you.”

For any female looking to get ahead, Berkbuegler says to do more things that make you uncomfortable. “Get out, talk to people and don’t be afraid of rejection. Find mentors who are where you want to be and learn from them.”

Zimmer Communications
3215 Lemone Industrial Blvd., Suite 200
zimmercommunications.com
573-875-1099

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