Women to Watch 2026: Colleen Rieman

Colleen Rieman never thought she would make her career in board games, but she wouldn’t have it any other way. Rieman and her husband were sitting in a board game cafe in Kansas City when inspiration struck to create something similar in Columbia: a community hub where everyone can feel welcome and have fun. It was a year and a half later that they opened Hexagon Alley, an inclusive, all-ages environment for food, cocktails, mocktails and most importantly, games!

Through the challenges of running a business, Rieman says bringing people together makes all the effort worth it. “I love going in on a Tuesday night and having our tables be full of laughter, smiling faces, people connecting and not seeing a single cell phone, just human connection,” she says.

Rieman’s biggest inspiration is her kids, who motivate her to make a space everyone can enjoy. “When my 5 year old says, ‘let’s go to Hexagon Alley and play games,’ it just warms my heart,” Rieman says. “Showing my kids that with determination, time and patience, you can have something cool and welcoming for the community.” When Rieman began this chapter of her career, she discovered that board games are a predominantly male-driven community. Creators, designers and even other board game cafe owners are mainly men. Rieman reminds herself that she has every right to be in this industry and that she has just as much of a passion for games as men may have.

“When someone asks me a favorite game of mine, I tell them Dune Imperium or Terraforming Mars,” she says. “And they look at me as if I should have mentioned Catan or Ticket to Ride, which are all great games, but I know my board games. I love them.”

For women looking to start a career path like Rieman’s, she encourages them to similarly hold their ground and believe in themselves. “If you think you can do it, chances are you can,” she says.

Hexagon Alley

111 S. 9th St., Suite 10

hexagonalley.com

573-227-2213