Women to Watch 2026: Dr. Austyn P. Belle Isle

Austyn Belle Isle began her career in bedside nursing before becoming a nurse anesthetist. She continues to practice anesthesia, work that keeps her connected to broader medicine and sharpens the clinical perspective she brings to aesthetic care.

Medical aesthetics came later as a natural extension of the skills she had already developed: careful assessment, technical precision, calm communication and the ability to earn trust. At Lumia Med Spa, those strengths are paired with an appreciation for artistry and an individualized approach to care.

Lumia was created to offer aesthetic care that is sophisticated without being intimidating, honest without being harsh and results-driven without losing sight of the person receiving the treatment. Belle Isle believes the best work is thoughtful and restrained. “Aesthetic care is sometimes misunderstood as an effort to erase age or pursue perfection,” she says. “For me, it is much more personal. It begins with listening and creating the kind of trust that allows someone to feel heard and understood. The goal is to preserve what makes a person recognizable, support them through change without treating aging as a problem to solve and help their outer appearance feel more aligned with the heart.”

Her most meaningful professional moments are often quiet ones: a patient saying she feels like herself again, a complicated situation handled well or someone leaving the practice pleased with an outcome that still feels true to her natural beauty. She also takes pride in mentoring other professionals and creating a workplace defined by warmth, integrity, humor and high standards.

Asked what she would tell her younger self, Belle Isle says she would advise her to not become less sensitive, less intense or more conventional to succeed. “I believe women are allowed to care deeply about meaningful work, family, intellect, beauty, creativity and community,” she says. “We do not have to flatten ourselves into one identity to be taken seriously or choose between seriousness and beauty, ambition and family, strength and tenderness.”

For women entering medical aesthetics, her advice is to resist the pressure to appear fully confident at the beginning. Confidence, she says, is built through preparation, consistency, sound judgment and a willingness to keep learning. “Do not rush to copy someone else’s version of success or compare your path to theirs,” Belle Isle says. “There is room in this field for many different kinds of women and many different ways to lead.”

As Lumia and Belle Isle continue to evolve, her goal is to build something that supports excellent care, meaningful work and a life spacious enough for all the roles and relationships she is honored to hold.

Lumia Med Spa

2011 Chapel Plaza Court, Suite #111

spalumia.com

573-222-0158