Women to Watch 2026: Dr. Helen Tergin & Dr. Trisha Taylor

Dr. Trisha Taylor and Dr. Helen Tergin, both fellows of the American Academy of Dermatology and practicing at Central Missouri Dermatology, knew from a young age that they wanted to pursue medicine.

For Taylor, she wanted to be a doctor since third grade. She loved her math and science classes that later turned into human physiology as she got older. After years in the dermatology field, Taylor still finds the study of medicine fascinating. Tergin’s passion for education, especially science and math, drew her to the medical field. She was inspired by her grandfather, an immigrant to America who showed her that anything can be accomplished with hard work and determination. The two have known each other since residency training and say it’s so valuable to practice medicine with colleagues you highly respect and trust.

Central Missouri Dermatology is the largest premier dermatology group in mid-Missouri, providing excellent patient care with 63 employees. The practice offers advanced technical and quality care, all while being owned by physicians, not a corporate board. The patients are always the priority. Everyone in the group, including Tergin, Taylor and their fellow esteemed dermatologists and estheticians, have a patient-first mentality that keeps the group care- driven. Because Central Missouri Dermatology is a smaller entity, they are able to respond to patients in ways the larger corporations just aren’t able to do. This is something both Taylor and Tergin take pride in.

“The most rewarding part of my job is helping others with their health and having patients trust me with their care,” Tergin says. “Many patients see me routinely, so I get to know them and their families personally.”

A career in dermatology is no easy feat — both women earned degrees after significant schooling, residency programs and board certifications. Tergin graduated from Vanderbilt with a molecular biology degree, then attended the University of Missouri’s medical school. Now, she specializes in medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. Taylor is a graduate from the University of Missouri’s medical school as well, going on to specialize in general dermatology, skin cancer detection and surgery, laser therapy, phototherapy for psoriasis and Botox Cosmetic injections. After school, Taylor joined Dr. Lindall Perry as his first partner in creating Central Missouri Dermatology, which has grown to include five board certified dermatologists.

To those interested in joining the field, both Taylor and Tergin caution that while the education is hard, long work, a career of helping others with their health is worth all the effort.

“The process can be all consuming at times,” Taylor says of the 12 year process it takes to become a dermatologist. “But if you truly have a passion for medicine and want to help people, it is well worth it in the end.”

Tergin gives similar advice, adding, “surround yourself with people with similar goals and those who support you no matter what. Work hard and never give up.”

For these two accomplished doctors, their biggest inspirations come from family. Tergin’s biggest role model is her grandfather; Taylor cites her three children as her inspirations to continue working hard and providing excellent care.

Central Missouri Dermatology Associates

401 Keene St.

comoskin.com

573-876-1616