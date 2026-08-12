Women to Watch 2026: Dr. Karina Floyd & Favour Nwozor

For both Dr. Karina Floyd and Favour Nwozor, the journey to a health care profession was a long time coming. Floyd’s path began when she performed CPR on a seven-year-old boy who collapsed on a playground from a sudden cardiac event; he survived that day but passed away five months later from an underlying heart condition. “That experience showed me how quickly life can change and helped me recognize that I could remain calm, think clearly and be present for someone during an incredibly vulnerable moment,” she says. After several years in the nursing field, a manager encouraged her to take her love of teaching and pursue a career in nursing education and leadership.

As a young girl, Nwozor spent hours caring for her stuffed animals with a toy doctor kit. “Even though I didn’t fully know what health care was, I realize now that the desire to care for people was already growing in my heart,” she says. The passion grew until someone told her she wasn’t capable of pursuing a career in health care. Quietly letting go of her dream, she accepted it. Until her parents pushed her to fig t for what she truly wanted instead of allowing someone else’s opinion to define her future. “That conversation changed my life,” she says. “Today, I am pursuing nursing because I believe health care is more than treating illnesses. It is about giving people hope, listening to their stories and reminding them that they are never alone. This is where my passion and purpose come together and I hope to make a lasting difference in every life I have the privilege to care for.”

As the director of the nursing program, Floyd gets to watch students like Nwozor go from the early days of schooling to graduating with their licenses. “Every nurse we educate will go on to care for thousands of patients throughout their career,” Floyd says. “Knowing the obstacles many of them overcame makes celebrating their successes especially meaningful. Degrees, promotions and titles are accomplishments, but the moments I value most are when a former student tells me I helped them become the nurse they hoped to be.”

Healing isn’t found in medicine alone; being part of those other aspects are what Nwozor finds most rewarding. From simple conversations to a smile and reassuring hand, these are the moments that often matter most during hard times. “Nursing allows me to combine knowledge with compassion and turn ordinary moments into meaningful ones,” she says. “If someone leaves my care feeling more hopeful than when they arrived, I know I have done something that will last far beyond that day. That is the true heart of nursing.”

Floyd reminds future nurses and women as a whole that it’s okay to not have everything figu ed out before taking the next step. “Persistence, resilience and a willingness to learn will carry you further than self-doubt ever will,” she says. “Give yourself grace, keep showing up and do not compare your journey to someone else’s. Most importantly, encourage other women along the way.”

Stephens College Nursing Program

1200 E. Broadway

stephens.edu

573-876-7278 Ext. 4278