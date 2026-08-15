Women to Watch 2026: Dr. Shvetha Zarek, Isabel Sanders & Courtney Morton

At Arbor Fertility™, their team is there to help patients navigate the uncertainties of fertility every step of the way. For founder and medical IVF director, Dr. Shvetha Zarek, the best part of the job is the babies. The rewarding moment of helping a family grow is what makes all the research and effort worth it for Dr. Zarek, Courtney Morton, WHNP and Isabel Sanders, RN.

Courtney Morton, a women’s health nurse practitioner at Arbor Fertility™, says being there for patients during some of their most vulnerable and meaningful moments of their lives is the most rewarding part of her job. “I feel privileged to support them through difficult times while having the opportunity to share in their happiness, celebrate milestones and experience joy alongside them,” she says.

Dr. Zarek was inspired to pursue medicine by her mother, who has dedicated more than 40 years as an independent physician. Morton was inspired by her grandmother, an RN in rural Mississippi — she grew up spending hours candy striping at the local hospital and bringing joy to professionals and patients alike.

“Women often hesitate to negotiate or ask for what they’ve earned, but confidence and self-advocacy are essential,” Dr. Zarek says. “Stand firm in your values, continue learning and never underestimate the impact you can make by leading with both compassion and conviction.”

Arbor Fertility™ launched its own in-house fertility medication program, helping patients navigate one of the most significant barriers to treatment: medication cost. The practice also earned the REI Protect Seal of Approval, recognizing excellence in reproductive endocrinology and IVF laboratory safety and became a member of the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), reflecting a commitment to transparency, quality standards and clinical excellence.

The fertility journey starts here — with innovative technology and this team of professionals who are dedicated to your family planning.

Arbor Fertility™

3301 Berrywood Drive, Suite 206

arbor-fertility.com

314-806-2229