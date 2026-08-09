Women to Watch 2026: Ezra & Eden Anderson

Eden Anderson never imagined she’d find her passion in the world of auto detailing. She assumed the automotive industry was a field reserved for men, until she fell in love with the transformation of vehicles at Legends Auto Spa.

Legends Auto Spa, a veteran-owned and family run premiere auto enhancement company, offers ceramic coating, wraps, detailing and more. The business was opened by Anderson’s husband, Jeremy, and she wanted to support him. That support turned into the passion that drives Anderson’s career today as co-owner of the business.

“Today, I stand proudly as a woman in an industry where female voices and hands are becoming more visible than ever before,” she says. “Stepping outside of my comfort zone transformed not only my career but also the way I see myself. It taught me resilience, strengthened my confidence and showed me that growth happens when we’re willing to embrace the unknown.”

Anderson is constantly in pursuit of perfection, which she says is both a challenge and a reward in her career. The expert window tintings and installations at Legends Auto Spa require patience, precision, attention to detail and craftsmanship. Anderson wholeheartedly believes that there are no shortcuts when it comes to quality work, so she challenges herself everyday in pursuit of perfection. The hard parts of her journey — experiencing doubt, discouragement and expectations — are also what motivates Anderson.

“Every obstacle I’ve overcome has made me a better technician, a stronger business partner and a more confident woman,” she says. “Those challenges are the very reasons I discovered what I was truly capable of achieving.”

Anderson also aims to make the automotive industry a welcoming place for women to share in that confidence. Her daughter, Ezra Anderson, is Legends’ Head Detailer. She handles every vehicle with the same precision and care as if she were running the company herself. Like her parents, Ezra understands that each vehicle represents the family’s name and reputation, and takes that responsibility seriously.

The tireless dedication of these women keeps Legends Auto Spa running. Anderson says more women should feel encouraged to join the automotive industry or other fields that appear too male-dominated.

“My advice to other women who are struggling to find success is to believe in your abilities, stay determined and never be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone,” Anderson says. “Success doesn’t happen overnight. Setbacks are opportunities to learn and grow. Surround yourself with people who encourage and support your goals, continue learning new skills and don’t let stereotypes or self-doubt keep you from pursuing your dreams. Your hard work, resilience and confidence can open doors to opportunities you may have never imagined.”

Legends Auto Spa is Columbia’s premier auto service shop, treating your vehicle to custom tints, lights, ceramic coatings, vinyl wraps and more. Anderson and her family are proud to give your car the spa day it deserves — protecting and elevating your ride.

Legends Auto Spa

5051 S. Providence Road, Suite 104

legends-autospa.com

573-825-1446