Inside Columbia

Search

Women to Watch 2026: Iris Kanina

By Inside Columbia
18

For over 15 years Iris Kanina has been serving the community for all of their insurance needs. In March 2020, she opened the doors to her own agency — just as a global pandemic caused the world to shut down. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Kanina prevailed. “This taught me resilience in a way no business book ever could,” she says. Kanina has gone on to qualify for the Farmers’ Topper Club in both 2024 and 2025, an achievement earned by the top 10% of agents nationwide. And last year, she opened her second agency, expanding her reach into Sedalia.

For Kanina, the most rewarding part of her job has been building a “bulletproof” team of professionals who care about the work they do and the people they do it for. “They’re a team of champions … they’re knowledgeable, compassionate and committed to serving our community the way it deserves to be served,” she says.

Early on, Kanina’s parents played a major role in teaching her that success doesn’t happen overnight, and it means very little without integrity, grit and empathy. Now, Kanina advises other women to learn from people who are genuinely invested in your success. “Stay humble enough to keep learning, courageous enough to take risks and patient enough to trust the process,” she says. “The best careers are built one relationship, one lesson and one day at a time.”

Community is at the root of everything Kanina does. She wants to do more than sell insurance; she wants to be the insurance advisor her community deserves. “That’s why I invest countless hours in continuing education and staying ahead of an ever-changing industry,” she says. “When my clients call, I want them to know they’re getting someone who never stops learning and never stops fighting to protect what matters most to them.”

Iris Kanina Agency – Farmers Insurance
510 E. Green Meadows Road, Suite 201A
agents.farmers.com/mo/columbia/iris-kanina/
573-499-0727

Check out our latest issue: Fall 2026 Inside Columbia Magazine
como smoke & fire 2026 icm boc web ad (png)dentistry by design 2026 icm boc web adalpha elite contracting 2026 icm boc web adlee's tire company 2026 icm boc web adbig tree medical 2026 icm boc web ad (png)eng & woods 2026 icm boc web addermatology center of columbia 2026 icm boc web ad (png)liberty family medicine 2026 icm boc web ad

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram
club car wash 2026 icm boc web adtattoo resizethe clip joint 2026 icm boc web addryer's shoe store 2026 icm boc web adbrian wear plumbing 2026 icm boc web adjenny lorenz rudkin, remax 2026 icm boc web ad (png)titan ridge 2026 icm boc web ad (png)big tree medical (pediatrician) 2026 icm boc web ad (png)
kretch's custom exteriors 2026 icm boc web ad (png)andrew stone optometry 2026 icm boc web ad (png)mo eye consultants 2026 icm boc web adrestoration chiropractic 2026 icm boc web adbradley young, allstate 2026 icm boc web adlenoir woods 2026 icm boc web adbuchroeders 2026 icm boc web ad

Categories

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo