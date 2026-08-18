Women to Watch 2026: Iris Kanina

For over 15 years Iris Kanina has been serving the community for all of their insurance needs. In March 2020, she opened the doors to her own agency — just as a global pandemic caused the world to shut down. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Kanina prevailed. “This taught me resilience in a way no business book ever could,” she says. Kanina has gone on to qualify for the Farmers’ Topper Club in both 2024 and 2025, an achievement earned by the top 10% of agents nationwide. And last year, she opened her second agency, expanding her reach into Sedalia.

For Kanina, the most rewarding part of her job has been building a “bulletproof” team of professionals who care about the work they do and the people they do it for. “They’re a team of champions … they’re knowledgeable, compassionate and committed to serving our community the way it deserves to be served,” she says.

Early on, Kanina’s parents played a major role in teaching her that success doesn’t happen overnight, and it means very little without integrity, grit and empathy. Now, Kanina advises other women to learn from people who are genuinely invested in your success. “Stay humble enough to keep learning, courageous enough to take risks and patient enough to trust the process,” she says. “The best careers are built one relationship, one lesson and one day at a time.”

Community is at the root of everything Kanina does. She wants to do more than sell insurance; she wants to be the insurance advisor her community deserves. “That’s why I invest countless hours in continuing education and staying ahead of an ever-changing industry,” she says. “When my clients call, I want them to know they’re getting someone who never stops learning and never stops fighting to protect what matters most to them.”

Iris Kanina Agency – Farmers Insurance

510 E. Green Meadows Road, Suite 201A

agents.farmers.com/mo/columbia/iris-kanina/

573-499-0727