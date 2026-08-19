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Women to Watch 2026: Jasmyn Ofodile

By Inside Columbia
19

Jasmyn Ofodile’s interest in finance was piqued by her grandfather at a young age. She always had a close relationship with her grandparents, so much of her early knowledge of finances came from them. “When I was a kid, my grandfather would save the imitation credit cards that companies mailed out to customers with credit card offers,” Ofodile says. “I accumulated dozens of them and always carried them around in my little purse. That is such a great core memory and truly sparked my interest in the financial industry.”

Now, Ofodile helps families plan for the future, supports business owners and assists clients in reaching their long-term financial goals. Every client’s situation is unique, requiring Ofodile’s combination of technical knowledge, empathy and careful listening to understand their goals and concerns. Knowing that she has played a role in her clients’ successes is incredibly fulfilling. She believes that while awards and milestones are meaningful, true success is measured by the relationships she builds and the lives she impacts.

“I am proud of continuously growing in my profession while maintaining a client-first mindset,” she says. “Being able to help clients achieve their financial goals and feel more confident about their future is something I consider one of my greatest achievements.”

Ofodile’s first role model for finance was her grandfather, but she cites inspiration from other mentors as well — managers, colleagues and leaders offered valuable perspectives, encouragement and guidance at different stages of her journey. Ofodile suggests women wanting to join the financial field do the same: find mentors, build a strong network and never underestimate the value of continuous learning.

“Believe in your abilities, even when the path forward isn’t perfectly clear,” she says. “Success rarely happens overnight and setbacks are often part of the journey. Don’t be afraid to take on challenges, ask questions or pursue opportunities that may feel outside your comfort zone.”

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