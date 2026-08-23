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Women to Watch 2026: Jenny Dewar

By Inside Columbia
23

For a large portion of her career, Jenny Dewar worked in public relations for college athletics. During most of that time, she found herself trying to give negative events or news a positive spin. To give her mind a break, she began teaching group fitness classes. “When I started working at Pure Barre, the positive environment and the supportive community made me want to do something more with my fitness background,” she says. “I love being able to give other people a break from their day-to-day grind and help improve their mood. It’s so rewarding to build relationships with our members and watch them throughout their journey.”

From purchasing the studio to building relationships, Dewar says this is the most rewarding thing she could be doing. “As a single female, being a business owner is an exciting feeling of independence,” she says. “Beyond that, I feel an even bigger sense of accomplishment when our members accomplish their own goals. Knowing that my team helped someone get stronger or feel more confide t … it’s an amazing feeling.”

For any woman looking to succeed in business, Dewar says it’s important to trust your gut. “You know your goals, your ideas and your business better than anyone else, so just keep going,” she says. “If one of your ideas doesn’t work out like you thought it would, there’s always another one you can try.”

At Pure Barre, Dewar’s goal is to ensure everyone feels like they belong. “Everybody is welcome through our doors,” she says. “This is a workout you can do for your whole life — there is a modification or challenge for everything. We want to see everyone get better and we want the 50 minutes you spend in the studio to be some of the best minutes of your day.”

Pure Barre Columbia
3310 Bluff Creek Drive, Suite 107
purebarre.com/location/columbia-mo
573-874-9006

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