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Women to Watch 2026: Jenny Williamson

By Inside Columbia
1

A career in banking wasn’t what Jenny Williamson envisioned when she was younger. But upon entering the industry, she came to the realization that it was about more than numbers. Over the past 30 years, she has found her passion in leadership: helping employees grow, building strong teams, solving problems, serving customers and supporting the community. “Those experiences have shaped my career and led me to where I am today,” she says.

While promotions and other milestones are certainly fulfilling, Williamson says helping people grow is the most rewarding part of her job, without question. “I enjoy identifying strengths, building confidence and creating teams where people have the support and tools they need to succeed,” she says. “Building trust with customers and being part of their successes over time is equally rewarding. Seeing individuals, teams and the customers we serve accomplish goals they once thought were out of reach is the best part of what I do.”

In her position at First Midwest Bank, Williamson balances many responsibilities, from overseeing branch operations and improving efficiencies to serving customers and helping the bank grow. “I’ve learned that staying organized, remaining flexible and maintaining a positive attitude are essential to keeping everything moving forward,” she says.

Williamson is community-driven to her core. She finds inspiration in people who lead with kindness, integrity and humility, ultimately dedicating their time to making the community stronger. “These individuals remind me that leadership is ultimately about serving others,” she says. “I’m grateful to live and work in a community that values relationships because that’s the foundation of how we do business at First Midwest Bank. As a family-owned, community bank, we’re able to provide a level of personal service that’s becoming increasingly rare. I’m proud to work alongside an exceptional team that genuinely cares about serving our customers and supporting one another.”

First Midwest Bank
1411 Grindstone Drive
onemidwest.com
573-442-9900

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