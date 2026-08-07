Inside Columbia

Search

Women to Watch 2026: Kennedy P. Womack

By Inside Columbia
7

Kennedy P. Womack describes her career in law as a phoenix rising from the ashes. In college, Womack survived a horrific assault that led to endless court appearances, leaving her feeling voiceless, failed by the system and alone. The legal process was traumatic and painful for Womack, which led her to decide that something would be reborn from that destruction. 

“I am the phoenix,” Womack says. “I vowed that I would never let anyone suffer the way I suffered. No survivor would stand alone. No one would be without a voice in the courtroom. I stand for those who are just like me. That is my ‘why’ in what I do.” 

Now, Womack focuses on family law, representing survivors of domestic and sexual violence at Stange Law Firm. The most rewarding part of her career is accomplishing the best possible outcome for her cases. Whether that is getting custody back for a parent, obtaining an order of protection or helping a family adopt a child — these are the best days of Womack’s job. Family law can be incredibly challenging and emotionally taxing, but when Womack brings safety and peace to families or individuals, it is always worth it. 

If Womack could speak to her younger self, she would tell her to persevere. She encourages women looking to enter the male-dominated law field to do the same. 

“As a woman in 2026, we all have to persevere and be brave,” she says. “Women in law will face discrimination and ‘good ole boy clubs’ as we enter courthouses. We will be discounted for our intelligence and doubted in our abilities. But, I would tell my younger self and all little girls out there to persevere and show them what you’re really made of. Believe me, they will regret doubting you to begin with.”

Stange Law Firm, PC
1506 Chapel Hill Road
stangelawfirm.com
855-805-0595

Check out our latest issue: Fall 2026 Inside Columbia Magazine
jenny lorenz rudkin, remax 2026 icm boc web ad (png)big tree medical 2026 icm boc web ad (png)andrew stone optometry 2026 icm boc web ad (png)lenoir woods 2026 icm boc web adrestoration chiropractic 2026 icm boc web admo eye consultants 2026 icm boc web adbrian wear plumbing 2026 icm boc web adbig tree medical (pediatrician) 2026 icm boc web ad (png)

Subscribe & Follow

Facebook Instagram
eng & woods 2026 icm boc web adcomo smoke & fire 2026 icm boc web ad (png)tattoo resizedryer's shoe store 2026 icm boc web adtitan ridge 2026 icm boc web ad (png)dentistry by design 2026 icm boc web adkretch's custom exteriors 2026 icm boc web ad (png)alpha elite contracting 2026 icm boc web ad
bradley young, allstate 2026 icm boc web adliberty family medicine 2026 icm boc web adbuchroeders 2026 icm boc web adclub car wash 2026 icm boc web addermatology center of columbia 2026 icm boc web ad (png)the clip joint 2026 icm boc web adlee's tire company 2026 icm boc web ad

Categories

Sign up for our Newsletter

Stay in the know on all things Columbia with our enewsletters! From the local restaurant scene to business news and more, we’ve got a newsletter that fits your interests. With Inside Columbia in your back pocket, you’re sure to become a CoMo connoisseur in no time.

What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Subscribe today or pick up a copy at BreakTime or Barnes & Noble. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook and Instagram for additional content, videos and behind-the-scenes looks!

Inside Columbia: We’re more than just a magazine. We’re a city.

Inside Columbia logo