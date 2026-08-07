Women to Watch 2026: Kennedy P. Womack

Kennedy P. Womack describes her career in law as a phoenix rising from the ashes. In college, Womack survived a horrific assault that led to endless court appearances, leaving her feeling voiceless, failed by the system and alone. The legal process was traumatic and painful for Womack, which led her to decide that something would be reborn from that destruction.

“I am the phoenix,” Womack says. “I vowed that I would never let anyone suffer the way I suffered. No survivor would stand alone. No one would be without a voice in the courtroom. I stand for those who are just like me. That is my ‘why’ in what I do.”

Now, Womack focuses on family law, representing survivors of domestic and sexual violence at Stange Law Firm. The most rewarding part of her career is accomplishing the best possible outcome for her cases. Whether that is getting custody back for a parent, obtaining an order of protection or helping a family adopt a child — these are the best days of Womack’s job. Family law can be incredibly challenging and emotionally taxing, but when Womack brings safety and peace to families or individuals, it is always worth it.

If Womack could speak to her younger self, she would tell her to persevere. She encourages women looking to enter the male-dominated law field to do the same.

“As a woman in 2026, we all have to persevere and be brave,” she says. “Women in law will face discrimination and ‘good ole boy clubs’ as we enter courthouses. We will be discounted for our intelligence and doubted in our abilities. But, I would tell my younger self and all little girls out there to persevere and show them what you’re really made of. Believe me, they will regret doubting you to begin with.”

Stange Law Firm, PC

1506 Chapel Hill Road

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855-805-0595