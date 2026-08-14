Women to Watch 2026: Olivia Taylor

Olivia Taylor has always been drawn to the intersection of homes, people, marketing and business. Having grown up in Columbia, she developed an appreciation for the local neighborhoods and the people who make them unique. She believes every home has a story; she positions each listing to highlight its unique value while helping sellers move confidently through the process. She earned her real estate license while still attending the University of Missouri, where she graduated with a degree in marketing, which allows her to develop strategies that make homes stand out.

“The combination of loving the business itself and getting to build genuine relationships with people is what makes this career so rewarding for me,” Taylor says. “There’s something really special about being able to look back and know that my knowledge, creativity or persistence made a difference for my client.”

For Taylor, real estate is about relationships. Earning a client’s trust through preparation, communication and genuine care is just as important as negotiating the transaction itself, so she consistently provides clarity and keeps the clients’ goals at the center of every decision. Real estate can be overwhelming, but having an agent who communicates clearly, anticipates challenges and stays focused on solutions can make all the difference.

For women wanting to join the real estate industry, Taylor’s advice is to “bet on yourself.” She says confidenc comes from doing the work, asking questions, learning from experience and showing up consistently.

“Stay focused, learn from your mistakes and stay resilient,” Taylor says. “Don’t be afraid to set goals that feel a little out of reach. Some of the things I once hoped for became my reality much sooner than I expected and it has taught me not to underestimate what I’m capable of.”

Taylor is also actively involved in the real estate community and will serve as the 2027 President of the local Women’s Council of REALTORS® network, reflecting her commitment to leadership, connection and supporting others within the industry.

Olivia Taylor Real Estate

111 E. Broadway, #100

oliviatrealestate.com

573-355-2952