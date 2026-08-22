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Women to Watch 2026: Patricia Jackson

By Inside Columbia
22

Even as a child, Patricia Jackson’s favorite household chore was to clean. She knows that a clean space brings peace of mind and a healthier environment, and wants to share that comfort. She moved from her job in accounting to open her own business, Sunshine Cleaning Unlimited, where she found fulfillment in the joy a clean home brings to her customers.

“One of the proudest accomplishments in my career was growing my business through consistent, quality service and excellent customer service,” Jackson says. “Seeing my schedule fil ed with repeat customers and knowing they trust me to care for their homes and businesses is such a significant achievement.”

Sunshine Cleaning Unlimited is built on reliability. Clients get the same cleaner every time, unlike other companies that rotate their staff. Your cleaner knows your space and your preferences, and Jackson personally visits properties to verify the clean meets her standards of thorough, in-depth cleans and attention to detail.

“I take pride in providing high-quality cleaning services and treating every home or business with the same respect I would give my own,” Jackson says. “As the owner, I am dedicated to making sure every customer has a positive experience.”

Trusting someone with your home can be stress-inducing. Jackson puts that stress at ease with a staff she would trust with her own home. Every team member at Sunshine Cleaning Unlimited has been extensively background-checked, so clients feel comfortable leaving their space in someone else’s hands. And with the same, familiar cleaner every time, you know exactly who is in your space and can trust them to do an excellent job. Strong customer relationships are important to Jackson — she says it’s one of the most rewarding parts of her career apart from her clients’ happiness.

“The best part of my job is seeing the satisfaction on my client’s face when they walk into a clean, fresh place,” Jackson says.

Sunshine Cleaning Unlimited, LLC
3610 Buttonwood Drive
sunshinecleaningservicellc.com
573-499-0333

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