Women to Watch 2026: Phyllis Nichols

Native Columbian Phyllis Nichols has always had a heart for helping local people. Seeing her father-in-law care for his clients as an insurance agent inspired her to join the field; at 16 years old she knew insurance was her calling.

As a widow, she understands the importance of proper insurance coverage and sets a goal each year to protect her policyholders. Giving people coverage before something happens makes Nichols feel proud to do what she does. The most rewarding part of her work is educating people and filling in any gaps in her clients’ coverage.

Clients at Phyllis Nichols State Farm Insurance are planning for their futures — whether it be an individual or a family — and Nichols wants to be involved every step of the way. Clients may be afraid of storms, fires, floods, car accidents or whatever act of nature could befall their family or property, and Nichols takes pride in easing that worry. “I love when I can transfer the worry of the ‘what-ifs’ from my clients to me and my company,” she says. “That brings a smile to my face.”

For women looking to join the insurance industry, Nichols says there are a lot of opportunities to thrive in. It’s wise to obtain a mentor to help you “walk the walk” and help you keep your head held high. To her younger self, Nichols would tell her to never forget a good work-life balance, because you have to be good to yourself in order to be good to your clients.

Nichols makes sure to explain your coverage so you know exactly what you’re paying for. She and her team aim to answer questions, offer information and give reliable, dependable insurance. “At the end of the day, we want folks to know we have their back,” she says. “And we will be there if they need us.”

Phyllis Nichols State Farm Insurance

1006 West Blvd. N., Suite 102

573-443-8727

phyllisjnichols.com